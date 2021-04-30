Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $37.25 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.75.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

