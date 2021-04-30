Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Given “Neutral” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of Sunworks stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.32 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.21. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

