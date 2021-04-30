Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$402,965.25.

TSE:SPB traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$15.07. 322,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.98. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$8.34 and a twelve month high of C$15.12.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 168.62%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

