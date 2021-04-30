Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Invests $238,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 445.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 186,284 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,323,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 126.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after buying an additional 33,113 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD opened at $159.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.44, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

