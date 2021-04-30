SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $590.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as high as $586.26 and last traded at $584.23, with a volume of 879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $571.81.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SIVB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

In related news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the 4th quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $518.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.42. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

