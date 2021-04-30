SVB Leerink Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Stryker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.96.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.32. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. Stryker has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after buying an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,331,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,434,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after acquiring an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.