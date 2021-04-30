Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SCMWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Swisscom from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of Swisscom stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.21. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

