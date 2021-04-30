Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €104.00 by Nord/LB

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €104.00 ($122.35) target price from analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SY1. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €107.33 ($126.27).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €108.20 ($127.29) on Friday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €104.89 and a 200 day moving average of €105.27.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

