Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €128.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €107.33 ($126.27).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €108.20 ($127.29) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €104.89 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.27. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

