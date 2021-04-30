SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Up 21% Over Last Week

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $75,170.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.62 or 0.02599214 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 137,633,513 coins and its circulating supply is 113,772,925 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

