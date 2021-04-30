Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on the development and commercialization of entinostat, an epigenetic therapy for treatment-resistant cancers. The Company’s product pipeline includes ENCORE 601, ENCORE 602, J1353, NCI-7870, NCI-9844, E2112, NCI-8871 and NCI-9253 which are in clinical trial stage. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.02 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.47% and a negative net margin of 4,656.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 176.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117,149 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.