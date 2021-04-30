Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,129. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $89.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

In related news, Director John L. Maldonado sold 4,654,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.17, for a total value of $345,190,591.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Insiders sold a total of 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.