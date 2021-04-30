Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.33. 15,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.86. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $65.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 0.24.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Sysmex Company Profile

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

