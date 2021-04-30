Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Lifted to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.50.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

TH stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TH. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

