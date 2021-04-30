Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 38,907 shares.The stock last traded at $31.58 and had previously closed at $31.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

