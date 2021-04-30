Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%.

TMHC traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $31.21. 1,168,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,938. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 14,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $448,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,368.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 6,840 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $216,212.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,905.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,050 shares of company stock worth $6,804,174 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.