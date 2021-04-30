Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$32.50 at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. CSFB upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.06.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$26.12. 1,151,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,303. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.88 billion and a PE ratio of -16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.01 and a 52 week high of C$29.81.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

