Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $588.31 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

