Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.30

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 1003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TGP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

