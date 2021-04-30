Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Given New $264.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $264.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.79.

NYSE TDOC traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $173.99. 104,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,148. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.13. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,436,861.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 48.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,318 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 266.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

