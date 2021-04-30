Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $250.00. The stock had previously closed at $186.31, but opened at $177.81. Teladoc Health shares last traded at $170.84, with a volume of 81,409 shares changing hands.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.88.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $371,856.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,784.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

