Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Teleflex updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.650-12.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $12.65-12.85 EPS.

TFX traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $422.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,682. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.18 and its 200-day moving average is $393.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.44.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

