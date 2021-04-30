Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Temenos Group AG provides software for bank and financial institutions. It operates primarily in Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. Temenos Group AG is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

TMNSF remained flat at $$148.93 on Thursday. Temenos has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.78.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

