Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$524 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.56 million.Tenable also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.32. 24,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.63 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TENB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.29.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,148,886.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

