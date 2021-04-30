Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $71.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $58.10 and last traded at $57.93, with a volume of 7170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock valued at $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 261.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 194,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 140,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -458.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

