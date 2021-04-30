Tennant (TNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on June 15th

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.17. 338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,389. Tennant has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.43.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Tennant news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $230,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,641 shares of company stock worth $1,140,846. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

