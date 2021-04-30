Terracoin Tops One Day Volume of $360.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 30th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $767,309.43 and $360.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terracoin has traded up 60.6% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,771.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $932.28 or 0.01702135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.47 or 0.00532158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00064607 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001575 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003834 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

