Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,521. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

