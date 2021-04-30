Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRVCF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tervita from $4.75 to $5.23 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tervita from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Get Tervita alerts:

OTCMKTS:TRVCF remained flat at $$3.94 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. Tervita has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.