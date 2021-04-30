Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $689.04. 354,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $686.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $654.25. The company has a market cap of $661.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

