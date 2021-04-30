Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Longbow Research from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Longbow Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

