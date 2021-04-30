Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $220.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $200.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.22.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

