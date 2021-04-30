Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $235.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

