Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.680-1.920 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.68-1.92 EPS.

TXN traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.45. 89,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,802,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total transaction of $6,452,031.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

