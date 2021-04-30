Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Stephens

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.30.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $103.71 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $104.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total transaction of $2,697,542.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

