Textron (NYSE:TXT) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $63.40, with a volume of 3146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.75.

The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 350.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Textron by 15.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 31.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 28,831 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.06, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

