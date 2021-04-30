TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. Bank of America upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

NASDAQ:TFII traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,245. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day moving average is $61.64.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

