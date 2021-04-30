TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $87.91.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

