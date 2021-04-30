TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$115.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$119.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TFI International from C$90.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.94.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$106.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$34.85 and a 12-month high of C$108.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$94.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$422,762,116.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

