The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.88.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $126.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,626. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.02.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

