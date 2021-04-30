The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CAO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Greg Jorgensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of The AZEK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00.

NYSE AZEK opened at $49.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a PE ratio of 83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. CWM LLC raised its holdings in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in The AZEK by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.39.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

