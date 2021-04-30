The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%.

NASDAQ TBBK traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 536,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,239. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $867,200.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

