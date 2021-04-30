The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BPRN. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $28.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.63.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.