The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its first quarter 2021 results reflected higher revenues and robust growth in assets under management (AUM) balance. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth efforts. The company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Also, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings and high debt level, remains a major near-term concern. Yet, continued inflows are expected to aid the company's asset growth.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.83.

Shares of BX stock opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.27. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

