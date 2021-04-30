The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Increased to $1,538.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,238.36.

Shares of NYSE SAM traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,206.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,438. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $452.45 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,189.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,044.16.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

