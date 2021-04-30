The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.59.

SCHW opened at $71.71 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $72.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,050,633 shares of company stock worth $127,668,779. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

