The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of CAKE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.00. 14,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,857. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 63.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

