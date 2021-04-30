The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Vice Chairman Sells $9,978,000.00 in Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $9,978,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 5,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after buying an additional 1,017,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 519,646 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 846,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 217,168 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 495,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,774,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.