The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. The Clorox updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.450-7.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.45-7.65 EPS.

CLX stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.50. 4,473,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,715,245. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $176.73 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

