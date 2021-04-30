The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.450-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion-$7.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.41.

Shares of CLX opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.95. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

